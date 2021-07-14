Advertisement

UPDATE: Union passes two languages, rejects a third in proposed employment agreement with Volvo

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: the United Auto Workers Local 2069 voted yes to two languages, and voted down a third on a proposed employment agreement with Volvo.

The vote breakdown on July 14 was as follows:

Common Language: No 1176 to Yes 1193. It passed.

Hourly Language: No 1130 to Yes 1147. It passed.

Salary Language: No 54 to Yes 40. It failed

This is the fourth vote workers made since April.

Previously, union members have voted ‘no’ on three previous tentative agreements.

According to union leaders, once Volvo gives their “last, best and final offer” there is no more negotiating.

We will be sure to keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller showing the un-paper towel works.
Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Status of schools uncertain, Hawaii families explore homeschool options during pandemic
Valley families switching to home schooling for upcoming year
DeLauter's dominance continues this summer
DeLauter's dominance continues this summer