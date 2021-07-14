UPDATE: Union passes two languages, rejects a third in proposed employment agreement with Volvo

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: the United Auto Workers Local 2069 voted yes to two languages, and voted down a third on a proposed employment agreement with Volvo.

The vote breakdown on July 14 was as follows:

Common Language: No 1176 to Yes 1193. It passed.

Hourly Language: No 1130 to Yes 1147. It passed.

Salary Language: No 54 to Yes 40. It failed

This is the fourth vote workers made since April.

Previously, union members have voted ‘no’ on three previous tentative agreements.

According to union leaders, once Volvo gives their “last, best and final offer” there is no more negotiating.

