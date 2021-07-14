Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on solar ordinance

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The conversation over large-scale solar in Rockingham County continues Wednesday night as the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission hopes to get feedback from the public.

Starting at 6 p.m. a public hearing will be held at the Rockingham County Administrative Center on proposed solar ordinances.

Since January, a committee has been exploring what solar energy would look like in Rockingham County.

Back in May, the committee made up of seven community members held its first joint work session with the Rockingham County Planning Commission and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

The committee had been considering different requirements for Ground-Mounted Solar Energy Facilities after the county had already received applications for solar projects.

County Administrator Stephen King says Wednesday night the board will hear from the community on how they feel land use requests for solar should be handled.

“There’s one group on that side that’s for having solar wherever it makes sense for the solar installers to install,” King said. “And then there’s some on the other side who are concerned about the loss of good farmland.”

King says he anticipates the board will approve updates for the ordinance by the end of August.

