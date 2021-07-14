Advertisement

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on solar ordinance

Wednesday's public hearing begins at 6 p.m.
Wednesday's public hearing begins at 6 p.m.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The conversation over large-scale solar in Rockingham County continues Wednesday night as the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission hopes to get feedback from the public.

Starting at 6 p.m. a public hearing will be held at the Rockingham County Administrative Center on proposed solar ordinances.

Since January, a committee has been exploring what solar energy would look like in Rockingham County.

Back in May, the committee made up of seven community members held its first joint work session with the Rockingham County Planning Commission and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

The committee had been considering different requirements for Ground-Mounted Solar Energy Facilities after the county had already received applications for solar projects.

County Administrator Stephen King says Wednesday night the board will hear from the community on how they feel land use requests for solar should be handled.

“There’s one group on that side that’s for having solar wherever it makes sense for the solar installers to install,” King said. “And then there’s some on the other side who are concerned about the loss of good farmland.”

King says he anticipates the board will approve updates for the ordinance by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Virginia ends fiscal year in record-breaking $2.6 billion surplus
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton
Body of missing runner found
Body of missing runner found
Virginia ABC launches same-day delivery in Richmond