Shortage causing some air conditioning repairs to take months

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now’s the time to make sure your air conditioning unit is working property, because shortages are causing AC repairs to take months.

W.E. Brown President Jay Taggart says a shortage of microchips and sheet metal is making it difficult to fix AC units in a timely fashion.

“Things that normally can be done in a week or so are taking as much as eight to 10 weeks to come in, so it’s really been a difficult road to navigate for our customers to try to figure out the best way to get their cooling back as quickly as possible,” Taggart said.

Taggart says this problem has been going on for more than a year.

“We definitely saw lead times getting longer last summer during the pandemic, and then we saw them slowly start to get better, and now they’re back to or worse than the lead times we saw last summer,” Taggart said. “It’s definitely a challenge for us every day trying to figure out how to take care of our customers.”

To avoid running into an AC problem, Taggart says it’s important to make sure your unit is in good condition.

“All the manufactures recommend that you have your equipment serviced every year. That includes cleaning the indoor and the outdoor coil, making sure the blower wheel stays clean, changing the filter,” Taggart said. “Running the equipment normally and not setting it at super-low temperatures can also take strain off the equipment as well and helps to extend its life.”

