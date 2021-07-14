“Splash and Dash” event coming to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a few short weeks, Harrisonburg will be hosting a “Splash and Dash” event at Westover Pool. The event, which combines running and swimming, is open to children of all ages in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Splash and Dash” will feature four event distances based on age groups, including a parent-child event.

The deadline to register is July 31st, 2021. Participants can sign up through Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.

