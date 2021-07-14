Advertisement

“Splash and Dash” event coming to Harrisonburg

"Splash and Dash" event coming to Harrisonburg
"Splash and Dash" event coming to Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a few short weeks, Harrisonburg will be hosting a “Splash and Dash” event at Westover Pool. The event, which combines running and swimming, is open to children of all ages in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Splash and Dash” will feature four event distances based on age groups, including a parent-child event.

The deadline to register is July 31st, 2021. Participants can sign up through Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold

Latest News

Harrisonburg City Council to hold first in-person meeting Tuesday night
Valley law enforcement say bed shortage at state mental health hospitals has been an ongoing issue
Dayton completes storm water project 20 years in the making
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person, no foul play suspected