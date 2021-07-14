Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
ARROW Projects discusses impacts of gender policies and the debate surrounding them
In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, Horse trainer Bob Baffert, left, leaves federal...
Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert’s NY suspension
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduces new proposal to change marijuana laws.
Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduces new proposal to change marijuana laws.
Schumer to unveil federal cannabis legislation