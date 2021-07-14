Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Debra Deyoe likes to buy scratchers when she leaves work each day, and one day in June, she decided to buy a Cash Bonus scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery, according to a press release.

Like any other day, she went home to scratch her tickets, but the prize she uncovered was anything but normal.

The Woodstock woman scratched the Cash Bonus ticket to win the game’s $250,000 top prize. When she discovered what she had won, she jumped up and down in excitement and even ran downstairs to share the good news with her son, Virginia Lottery officials say.

She bought the ticket at Food Lion, located at 1029 South Main Street in Woodstock.

Cash Bonus is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,530,000, and the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.26. This is the second top prize claimed in the Cash Bonus game, which means two more remain unclaimed.

