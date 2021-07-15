An appeals court in Richmond says keeping those 18-20 from buying guns is unconstitutional

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week an appeals court in Richmond ruled banning the sale of handguns to those aged 18-20, is unconstitutional.

This case began when Natasha Marshall, who was 19 years old at the time, said she needed a handgun to protect herself from an ex-boyfriend and for her work.

However, a federal law from 1968 kept that from happening. While licensed dealers can sell shotguns and rifles to those 18 and up, the law prohibited the sale of handguns to those not over 21.

Marshall and another plaintiff, who turned 21 during the process, filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives claiming a violation of Second Amendment rights.

A panel of judges from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that it was a violation of Second Amendment rights.

Julius Richardson, one of the majority ruling judges, wrote, “To justify this restriction Congress used disproportionate crime rates to craft over inclusive laws that restrict the rights of overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens.” He stated that quote, “Despite the weighty interest in reducing crime and violence we refuse to regulate either the Second Amendment or 18 to 20-year-olds to a second-class citizen.”

Judge James Wynn wrote the dissenting opinion arguing this decision. “Grant the gun lobby a victory in a fight it lost on Capitol Hill more than 50 years ago.”

“No, the Second Amendment is exceptional not because it is uniquely oppressed or imperiled but rather because it is singularly capable of causing harm,” Wynn stated.

So what immediate impact may this have on local gun sales?

Matt Hill, the owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg, says while he is not opposed to the change, he will wait until the ATF gives further guidance.

“I don’t see a lot changing right now. Now when the ATF says, hey you can start selling them to under 21, 18 to 20, things will change because it will open up to a whole market that is just waiting right now,” Hill said.

Experts believe the Department of Justice will appeal the case and ask for further review.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.