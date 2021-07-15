Advertisement

Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man has been missing for 11 days.

Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.(WHSV)

The Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance in locating Malcom Miller Sipe III. Officials said he was last seen on July 5, around 11 a.m., when he walked out of his home.

He is classified as missing endangered because he made statements of self-harm.

Malcom’s cousin, Cheryl Sipe, is arranging a search and rescue effort for Saturday, July 17.

