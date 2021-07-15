The Bridgewater Lawn Party is finally back this week!

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the country ham sandwiches, fried chicken, and lemonade are back at the Bridgewater Lawn Party.

The lawn party is one of the volunteer fire department’s largest fundraisers of the year and runs through the end of Saturday.

Joshua Shank has been the lawn party chair for the last three years and said the community could really feel the impact when the event was canceled last year.

“The community as a whole was heartbroken that we lost it and we felt that, that grief but we’re here and so far it’s going really well this year so we’re going to make up for it,” Shank said.

The event has live music all week with a tractor pull that happened Thursday afternoon. More than 150 tractors were on-site to pull the sled called Sitting Bull created by Mr. W. L. “Bill” Simmons.

Along with rides, food, and games, a Firemen’s parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and an antique car and tractor parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For a full list of events click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.