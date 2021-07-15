Bridgewater looking to hire next Chief of Police

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is looking to bring on a new police chief after the current chief, Joe Simmons, retires at the end of September.

The Bridgewater native joined the town’s police department more than 20 years ago and has been chief since 2011. Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager, says while it will be difficult to fill Simmons’ role, they have already received several applications.

“He’s done a great job with community policing, he knows the business owners, the residents, he’s out and about all over the place and people know and respect him,” Wilmer said. “So that’s a really great legacy that he’ll leave behind. We really are sad to see him go.”

The town expects the new chief will be announced by the start of September to begin in an unofficial capacity before taking over October 1.

