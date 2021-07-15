Central Shenandoah Health District sees lower vaccination numbers in younger people in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Every shot counts” is the mentality for staff members at the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD). Turnout at COVID-19 vaccine clinics varies with each event, some giving 50 shots in a day, and others only giving a handful.

Varying numbers have shown the health district just how important it is to continue hosting pop-up clinics at various times and locations. Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson for the CSHD, said they had over a dozen in the past week, in addition to reoccurring clinics at health departments.

Shelton said it is not just one demographic that is hesitant or uninterested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine. She said they are seeing that across the board, but it is more prevalent in young people between 18 and 30 years old.

She said they continue to grow their community partnerships with faith organizations, immigrant communities, and local businesses.

“These employers are really advocating for their employees to provide access for the vaccine at the workplace, so they don’t have to worry about going somewhere to get it,” Shelton said. “They get it just right where they’re working.”

She said the Delta variant is still popping up in communities and most of those cases are coming from unvaccinated people.

“The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and if we want to prevent these variants from continuing and prevent hospitalizations, we need to continue to get vaccinated,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the CSHD will continue to watch local trends to see if the Fourth of July weekend had an impact on cases, but that will not be clear until next week.

The CSHD is collaborating with Augusta Health and other businesses and organizations in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro region for several Vax the Valley events beginning Saturday, July 24 to offer free vaccines, music, food, and raffle prizes.

Vax the Valley. (CSHD)

“This is a way for us to celebrate how far we’ve come in our COVID-19 vaccine efforts and provide an opportunity to go even further and it’s open for folks who have already been vaccinated,” Shelton said.

For more information on upcoming vaccine opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.