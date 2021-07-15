Advertisement

Harrisonburg firefighters check smoke alarms while delivering free pizza

You can always contact the Harrisonburg Fire Department for a free smoke alarm and any questions you may have.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There were quite a few firetrucks on the roads Wednesday night in Harrisonburg as firefighters and made their way throughout the Friendly City for the 18th annual Free Pizza and Free Smoke Alarm night.

From 4 to 8 p.m. , Harrisonburg residents could call Cici’s Pizza and order a pie then members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department delivered the pizza and were able to check the smoke alarms.

John Hulsey and his family were one of the homes they visited.

Hulsey said it was nice to get the professionals in their new home to make sure everything is working out.

“It is fun having the firetruck come and it’s fun to have pizza, but it also a great source of information about fire safety in our home,” Hulsey said.

Their family found out a few smoke alarms were not working and Hulsey said it was good to know that especially since smoke alarms have not been at the front of their mind over the last year.

While the free pizzas may be over, you can always contact the Harrisonburg Fire Department for a free smoke alarm and any questions you may have at (540) 432-7703.

