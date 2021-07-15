Advertisement

Increase in car thefts in Waynesboro

(Pexels)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Vehicle thefts are at the highest during the summer months, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Waynesboro police say they have already seen an increase locally.

Capt. David Shaw says they typically see thefts happen when people keep their windows down or car running while going into a store or inside their homes.

He advises that it’s best to take valuables with you or hide them from plain sight, and always lock your doors and roll up the windows.

“You’re significantly going to eliminate the risk that you present for someone to take your car or go into your car because a lot of time they’re just looking for ones that are quick and easy to access versus actually making a break or damaging a car to get into it,” Capt. Shaw said.

The Staunton Police Department has also reported they have received several calls recently due to unlocked vehicles.

If your car has been broken into or stolen, WPD says time is of the essence.

The sooner you reach out to police, the quicker they can investigate and the more likely you can get your items back.

