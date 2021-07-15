JMU Baseball: Showalter returning, Hartigan transferring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An ace pitcher is returning to the JMU baseball team while one of the Dukes’ top hitters is leaving the program.

JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry tells WHSV that right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter will return to James Madison and pitch for the Dukes in 2022 after going undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility that’s been grated to NCAA athletes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showalter, a graduate of Turner Ashby High School, has been a key member of JMU’s pitching staff. He owns a 3.63 ERA across 111.2 innings pitched to go along with 84 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .217 against him.

Meanwhile, Ikenberry confirmed to WHSV Thursday afternoon that JMU outfielder Conor Hartigan is transferring to Virginia Tech. Hartigan’s move was first reported by Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record. Ikenberry says Virginia Tech offers Hartigan a better academic path for his specific graduate school plans.

Hartigan battled injuries during his time at JMU but has been an important part of the Dukes’ lineup. He batted .364 with five home runs in 2021 and has a .304 career batting average while making 80 starts for James Madison.

