JMU releases details for Class of 2020 graduation

JMU Class of 2021 walked the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium. 2020 graduates will walk at Atlantic Union Bank Center to guarantee weather conditions don't affect ceremonies.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After much anticipation, James Madison University has notified the 2020 class about their in-person graduation scheduled for Friday, September 3.

JMU says graduates will have the option to hear their name called and walk across the stage at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Graduates have the option to register for 5 or 7:30 p.m. that evening. Each student will need to RSVP through a link to request a ticket for themselves and up to six guests.

JMU is also providing free tickets to the JMU football game against Morehead State Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Reservations are due by August 13. For more information, click here.

