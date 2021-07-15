MRRJ mail goes digital

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Middle River Regional Jail took to Facebook to announce that starting August 15, all personal mail sent to loved ones will be delivered via the tablet’s/kiosk’s “Facility Messages” app under the free profile.

MRRJ also wrote that once letters, cards, etc. have been scanned, all original content will be destroyed. They added the new change of address as well.

MMRJ reminds the public to include the inmate name and booking number when writing the address in order for mail to be delivered.

Money orders and subscriptions should still be sent to the jail’s physical address.

