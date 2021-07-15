Advertisement

Rivanna River Company halts tubing, rafting trips due to low water levels

The Rivanna River Company had to put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water levels are so low.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company has put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water levels are so low.

”It’s been a dry summer and that’s finally caught up with us here on the Rivanna,” Co-Owner Gabe Silver said.

Tubers can’t go down-stream until showers also come down.

“The river’s getting a little too low and rocky for really enjoyable down-river trips, so we’ve shuttered that part of the business temporarily till we get some good rain,” Silver said.

Silver says it can be hard to foresee when normal operations could resume. The river could remain low anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

“Prolonged periods of dry weather are hard on this business” Silver said.

In the meantime, Rivanna River Company is making sure business doesn’t dry up. There are other options for those who still want to get out on the water.

“Folks can come out and rent a paddleboard, if they want to try stand up paddleboarding, kayak, either solo or tandem, or canoe, and either play with them here, or take them to one of our other local bodies of water,” Silver said.

