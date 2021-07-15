Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: 19 dogs seized from Powhatan residence

Animal cruelty investigation underway
A hearing on animal cruelty charges and criminal charges may be conducted in the future.
A hearing on animal cruelty charges and criminal charges may be conducted in the future.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police say 19 dogs were taken from a residence in Powhatan County. An animal cruelty investigation is underway.

On July 11, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Urbine Road. While on the scene, deputies noticed a dog living in poor conditions.

On July 14, deputies from the Animal Control Division observed the same dog and 18 other dogs on the scene. The animals were then seized.

A hearing on animal cruelty charges and criminal charges may be conducted in the future.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game
Body of missing runner found
Body of missing runner found
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law

Latest News

JMU Class of 2021 walked the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium. 2020 graduates will walk at Atlantic...
JMU releases details for Class of 2020 graduation
Increase in car thefts in Waynesboro
Starting August 15, MRRJ mail goes digital. | Credit: WHSV
MRRJ mail goes digital
Timothy Jackson from Bridgeport; Million-Dollar Winner
West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize