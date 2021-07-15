Advertisement

Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location

Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller showing the un-paper towel works.
Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller showing the un-paper towel works.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Every week, people in Charlottesville cross the mountain to patronize a small business in downtown Staunton. That business has decided it’s time to expand.

Refill Renew opened up in Staunton just over two years ago. It was a response to the community eliminating plastic recycling.

“Every week, you go to the grocery store and you buy containers to bring your product home in, and then you throw those containers away,” said Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller. She says people don’t need to buy their trash. “You can use the same laundry detergent bottle a hundred times, you just need the laundry detergent to put into that container.”

That’s what her business Refill Renew does. You come in, bring your container, or you can buy one there, and fill it up with whatever you need from personal hygiene items to cleaning products and more, plus all kinds of zero waste items.

“Un-paper towels are a phenomenal example,” stated Drumheller. “You can use the same paper towels over and over again instead of buying new raw material.”

She says more companies are offering sustainable products that she puts on her shelves. “It’s been wild. We have grown a lot,” said Drumheller. So, they are expanding. “We have so many loyal and repeat customers from Charlottesville that it only made sense we go to where they are.”

The Charlottesville location will be twice as big, introducing a makeup line and more cleaning tools. “We can offer even more products. Even more selection,” said Drumheller.

It’s all about keeping less plastic and trash from the landfill.

“Recycling as we know it is not perfect, so we need to find ways to make our own homes lower waste and zero waste,” said Drumheller.

Refill Renew will open up at McIntire Plaza in Charlottesville in August.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Groups began gathering just after 6 p.m.
Hundreds gather at Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Status of schools uncertain, Hawaii families explore homeschool options during pandemic
Valley families switching to home schooling for upcoming year
UPDATE: Union passes two languages, rejects a third in proposed employment agreement with Volvo
DeLauter's dominance continues this summer
DeLauter's dominance continues this summer