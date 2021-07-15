Staying hot this week

**For the rest of this week, we are not expecting any widespread rain events. With this kind of pattern, you could pick up to 1″ or more of rain if a storm rolls over your location. For others, likely not seeing a drop of rain. These are spotty in nature and not everyone will see a storm each day. It’s possible a storm may become on the strong to severe side so always be prepared in the event of a severe storm and download the WHSV Weather App for alerts or follow along with radar. Storms this week will be more hit and miss in coverage which is typical in the summer.**

THURSDAY: Our warm and humid mornings continue as we begin the day with temperatures rising quickly into the 80s. Due to several large wildfires out west some of the smoke will be visible in our area again for today and Friday, so expect to see some haze for the day and even into the early part of the weekend. Hazy sunshine today and turning hot once more. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity drops a bit into the afternoon so we’ll feel the heat but not so much the mugginess.

We are not expecting much in terms of afternoon storms the next couple of days. Only a very isolated afternoon shower, perhaps even a short-lived storm. Coverage will be limited. Another warm evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70 and into the low 70s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Warm & muggy to start the day with temperatures rising in the 80s quickly. Plenty of sunshine for the day and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a few pop up afternoon storms. Coverage will be very limited and most will stay dry.

A warm and very pleasant evening ahead with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and warm for the night. Overnight staying warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: A slow-moving cold front will get close to the area as we go late in the day today. Sunshine for a good part of the day and then increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Very warm and slightly more humid today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be a few storms firing up in the afternoon and evening hours but coverage will not be widespread, more scattered. A few storms will continue into the evening. Otherwise warm and muggy with temperatures slipping into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the night and an isolated shower with the cold front nearby. Staying warm for the night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm in the morning as temperatures begin in the 70s. With a front moving into the region this will keep us generally cloudy and bring in a few rounds of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s, so not as hot. Expect scattered showers and few storms in the forecast for the day today. A few showers lingering into the evening and overnight as the cold front slowly pushes its way through the region. Staying warm and humid for the night with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy again for the day. More clouds than sunshine with temperatures in the 70s early. Still some uncertainty about how quickly the front pushes through the region, but expect at least a few spotty showers to linger today with an upper level piece of energy swinging through behind the front. Highs in the low to mid 80s and then fluctuating and dropping with the rain. Partial clearing later in the evening. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm yet pleasant start with temperatures rising in the 70s. A good amount of sunshine today and staying warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not as humid today, so even though it will be quite warm, it will feel rather comfortable for the afternoon as opposed to muggy. Overnight, mild and a touch more humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, becoming warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90. Still not as humid, but certainly feeling very warm.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.