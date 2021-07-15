Valley families switching to home schooling for upcoming year

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the pandemic hit, the number of children homeschooled went up by 700%.

Most parents in the Shenandoah Valley are getting ready to send their kids to school, but some parents are choosing to home school their children this year. Local home school parents decided to host an informational meeting on Wednesday night to help parents considering home schooling.

When kids came home for virtual learning in March 2020, some parents didn’t like what they saw.

“They realized that they’re not exactly sure what their kids are studying,” said Lisa Williams, home school parent.

With that, many parents pulled their kids from public school.

Another home school parent, Joesette Morris Huffman, said some parents she’d talked to are making the switch this year.

“They don’t know if there’s going to be another spike or are people going to have to still have a plan in place,” said Huffman.

With the pandemic still looming, some parents have reservations with their kids going to school.

“Some have health conditions and with current trends don’t feel like putting their kids in school is safe heatlh-wise,” said Huffman.

Williams said virtual learning presented another issue for many families in the Valley.

“A lot of homes still not having internet access... that was a huge issue,” said Williams.

Home school families can work around slow internet, Williams said, but virtual learning complicates things.

“If we didn’t have that, we would really be cut off,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.