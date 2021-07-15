Advertisement

VHSL football master schedule released

By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The master schedule for the 2021 fall VHSL football season has been released.

The Virginia High School League is returning to a traditional fall football schedule in 2021 after the 2020 season was condensed and moved to the spring of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Friday night of games is scheduled for August 27. To see the full VHSL football master schedule, click here.

