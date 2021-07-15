West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Timothy Jackson is the latest million-dollar winner in West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes.
Gov. Jim Justice visited Jackson’s office at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont on Wednesday to present the prize.
According to a news release, Justice was accompanied by his pet English Bulldog — Babydog — who is the mascot of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.
Jackson is the fourth person to win the million-dollar prize, one of 50 prizes announced on Wednesday that includes custom trucks and college scholarships.
