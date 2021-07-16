85% of University of Virginia students fully vaccinated ahead of fall mandate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The vast majority of University of Virginia students have answered the call to get vaccinated and can now come back to Grounds.

The numbers are in and the results are pretty strong: 85% of students have already submitted their full vaccination records to UVA. That will lead to a pre-pandemic-looking fall semester.

Masked move-ins like the ones seen in the fall of 2020 are on the way out now that only fully vaccinated students will be allowed back on Grounds.

UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy says the data is “encouraging; It’s an indicator that members of our community are taking this seriously.”

Because of the mandate, and the effectiveness of the vaccine, UVA has decided to get rid of the mask mandate and capacity limits -- even at ‘Hoos games, as stadiums prepare for 100% capacity.

“Classroom learning dorm living, dining halls, and activities, things of that nature that will look a lot like they used to look before the pandemic, particularly for people who are vaccinated,” Coy said.

But not everyone on Grounds has to be vaccinated. The mandate does not extend to faculty and staff. Though currently, 78.5% of the academic division reported they are fully vaccinated, and those who are not have to follow strict testing and masking guidelines.

“We’re encouraged by the progress we’re seeing with faculty and staff, but we want to continue to push those numbers,” Coy said.

He says the university is always evaluating public health data and vaccine information, and that a faculty/staff mandate is still on the table.

For now, the mission remains the same.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for that work with students make it available as well as any information or resources, they may need to take that step to get vaccines.”

UVA students need to upload their proof of vaccination by July 23, though Coy says he hopes there are some people who are vaccinated but just haven’t uploaded it yet.

If you need to update your vaccination status, you can click here for further instructions from the university.

