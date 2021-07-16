Advertisement

Augusta County body camera protesters visit Harrisonburg

Augusta County supervisors have said that at this time they can not make changes to the budget to add body cams.
A group protesting to get body cameras on deputies in Augusta County and Virginia State Police made their way to Harrisonburg Thursday.
A group protesting to get body cameras on deputies in Augusta County and Virginia State Police made their way to Harrisonburg Thursday.(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group protesting to get body cameras on deputies in Augusta County and Virginia State Police made their way to Harrisonburg on Thursday night.

The group also recently visited Richmond.

They have been protesting for about two months and protest organizer Antwhon Suiter said they want their message to be heard by more people.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re gonna keep shaking up the community. We are going to keep advocating for body cams for transparency for the community. Not just for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, but for supervisors, for Virginia State Police,” Suiter said. “Whether it’s a federal courthouse in D.C. or Richmond or here, we are going keep protesting. We’re going to keep on until our voices are heard,” Suiter said.

Augusta County supervisors have said that at this time they can not make changes to the budget to add body cams.

