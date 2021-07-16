Advertisement

Bridgewater College student maps heat islands around Harrisonburg

Trevor Brooks and his team of volunteers have partnered with CAPA strategies to track heat...
Trevor Brooks and his team of volunteers have partnered with CAPA strategies to track heat around Harrisonburg and Bridgewater to map the temperature difference in locations around the area.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Bridgewater College student and his team of volunteers have partnered with CAPA strategies to track heat around Harrisonburg and Bridgewater to map the temperature difference in locations around the area.

They used heat sensors attached to cars to map the entire area, and are using the data they collected to pinpoint heat islands, the hottest points in the city. They hope to work with local officials to improve city planning and bring more green areas to low-income areas.

“The idea is that now we can plan better to make lower socioeconomic areas more equitable and cooler for lower-income people, so when climate change hits them they will be less affected,” said Trevor Brooks, the student researcher who headed the project.

He says Harrisonburg’s hottest spots are the Regal Cinema parking lot and the Walmart complex off Reservoir Street. Brooks and his team are still putting all of the final data together, but he encourages the city to reduce heat islands with reflective roofing and more green areas.

