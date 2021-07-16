Brothers Craft Brewing to host fundraiser with United Way on Friday for Stuff the Bus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg is bringing out the Christmas cheer for a good cause.

Its annual “Christmas in July” kicks off on Friday with a fundraiser for United Way’s Stuff the Bus which collects school supplies for local youth.

“This year, we decided to really focus it on our Stuff the Bus efforts because we knew going into this school year that there was gonna be a lot of need,” Director of Donor Engagement for United Way Amanda Leech said.

Friday’s events begin around noon and run throughout the night. The brewery will also have a special beer for the cause.

Christmas in July events continue through the weekend.

There is a donation box for school supplies at the brewery and it will stay there until the end of the month.

“As a former educator having seen the need in Harrisonburg City Schools, back in 2016 when I was asked to come up with a summer-time fundraiser that kind of rang true with me having just come out of the classroom,” Josh Harold, Taproom Manager at Brothers Craft Brewing, said.

If you would like to donate your time toward Stuff the Bus next month, United Way is still looking for volunteers.

