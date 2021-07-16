Fires scorch over 1 million acres out West

Doyle, Ca. (CNN) - Fires are devastating parts of the country, especially California. The charred acres have more than doubled this year compared to last year. Firefighters are spread thin and residents worried.

“The entire town was evacuated,” said Kathy Catron, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief.

This is the second time in just 8 months Kathy Catron’s hometown has lost more than a dozen homes due to a wildfire.

“It sounded like a freight train coming down the mountain. You see the movies and you see the apocalypse and all that well that’s what it was like. Flames are coming at you, the smoke rolls over you and all of sudden it’s dark. All you see is this big four wall of flames everywhere you look,” said Catron.

Kathy Catron is the volunteer fire chief of Doyle, California that has about 600 residents. She is often the first one to call residents to tell them their home is gone.

“I’m still kind of numb after losing everything I worked for all these years. It’s gone. And everyone says oh it’s so replaceable. Well no, a lot of it isn’t,” said Kelley Grosso, a resident of Doyle.

Saturday, Kelli Grosso lost one of the 16 homes burned in Doyle and everyone thought the danger was over. On Monday, the fire came roaring back devouring more homes. Fire Chief Kathy Catron and several residents were angry that air drops from state and federal agencies didn’t come earlier.

“We were like the lone rangers. Because a lot of the engines weren’t where they should be. I was just ready to say, I just can’t do this anymore,” said Catron.

Apocalyptic fire scenes are appearing more and more across the West. So far this year, 67 fires across 12 states have burned an area nearly 5 times the size of New York City. “The frequency of fire has skyrocketed,” said Dennis Smith, Cal-Fire captain.

Cal-Fire captain Dennis Smith has spent 25 years battling some of the biggest blazes in the state of California.

“We used to get some what you would call career fires maybe once every few years. And we’re seeing career fires, you know, a hundred thousand plus acres is a common occurrence every year now,” said Smith.

It’s the new normal. “The resources are spread through the state as we’re burning from the Oregon border down to Mexico,” said Smith.

California is on track to have an even more devastating fire season than 2020 which was the worst on record with 4.1 million acres charred. “Being from California, I’m sure you hear that this fire season is going to be the worst fire season, right? Every year we hear that,” said Chris Trindade, Cal-Fire Deputy Chief of Operations.

Which means their grueling work must go on for longer. In days of 100 plus temperatures in some places, once the big flames are smothered, days of intricate work begin on hidden hot spots. There is one goal in mind. Save lives, then property.

In Doyle, the local fire volunteers are devastated and residents are worried they are at the beginning of what used to be the start of fire season.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.