Advertisement

Gov. Northam promises statewide broadband access by 2024

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since Governor Ralph Northam took office, he’s promised expanded broadband access.

Gov. Northam announces expanded broadband access with an additional $700 million in funding....
Gov. Northam announces expanded broadband access with an additional $700 million in funding. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Northam announced Friday, July 16 that $700 million of economic relief funds will go to broadband expansion. The plan will accelerate the governor’s 10-year goal for achieving state-wide access.

Northam says he hopes by 2024 all of the commonwealth will have internet access. He says COVID-19 taught everyone internet access isn’t a luxury, but a necessity.

“Whether it be for virtual learning, or whether it be for telehealth or business opportunities or just quality of life, it is very very important we have universal broadband in Virginia,” he said.

In the conference Friday, Northam compared internet access in 2021 to access to electricity in the 1920s.

“By 1936, 90 percent of rural Virginia didn’t have access to electricity,” the governor said.

He says the main problem expanding internet access is money, and that was the problem in 1936, too. That’s when Congress established the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, and the rest of the state could get electricity.

“It has been a commitment of our administration since I started to make sure everybody, no matter who you are and where you are has access to broadband,” he said.

Augusta County’s broadband survey closes on Friday. The survey will help them understand which parts of the county need assistance.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

An EF-3 tornado left ten miles of destruction
Rebuilding From Disaster: Fultondale Tornado
An EF-3 tornado left ten miles of destruction
Rebuilding From Disaster: Fultondale Tornado
USDA reviewing standard for “Product of the USA” labels
The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.
The Valley addresses affordable housing shortage with $2 million grant