Grant helps Sentara RMH continue tobacco and vaping education program at Valley schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Sentara RMH will continue a tobacco and vaping education and prevention program.

Ron Cople, a respiratory therapist at Sentara RMH, has been working to educate and decrease the use of these products in kids for over 10 years.

“When we first started this, vaping was not a thing yet. Now tobacco use in teens is half of what it was a decade ago,” Cople said. “When I got involved in this, it was over 20 percent of high school kids were using tobacco, now it’s 10 percent. Middle school was 5 percent, now it’s about 2 percent.”

Come this fall, he will be making his way around to every middle school in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. He said this age group is often the target audience for tobacco and vaping products.

“The numbers have really come down for tobacco use but in the last few years, vaping has really caught on and that is now the new nicotine addiction epidemic that we’re dealing with,” he said.

Cople said the program has been adjusted to include vaping education. He said many young people think vaping is a safer alternative to tobacco, which is far from the truth.

“It’s loaded with chemicals. Many of the same chemicals we find in tobacco use along with heavy metal because of the batteries in the device, and nicotine,” Cople said.

Cople said there are about 10 sessions in the program. Topics like peer influence, self-esteem, communication skills, and consequences of vaping and tobacco use.

“Everybody knows tobacco is bad for you. Kids have heard that forever - don’t smoke it’s bad for you, but what I do in the class is explain everything about it. I don’t tell them not to smoke, not to drink. I give them all the information to try to empower them to make their own choice.”

After the program was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cople said he is excited to be back at schools with kids this fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.