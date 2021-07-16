Harrisonburg Drug Court holds graduation for several participants

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven participants graduated from the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County drug court program on Thursday.

The program consists of several phases in which participants report to the court, drug screenings, counseling sessions several times a week over the course of a year, and in some cases longer.

The program is an alternative to prison time participants may have had to serve following drug abuse or related convictions.

Participants must be accepted into the program following screenings as well as the Commonwealth’s Attorney office as well as Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Court Services.

A judge, public defenders, probation officers, and various other offices come together to run the program.

“I never thought I would make it but it is structured. It was everything that I needed it,” explained graduate Elizabeth Wilkins.

“Without this program, I know where I would be. Either in jail or dead,” graduate Dwayne Ross said.

Some of the graduates say before Drug Court, they were headed down a path of destruction.

“Constantly breaking the law, constantly getting in trouble, using all the time on a regular basis,” Anthony Edward Murrow explained.

“In and out of jail had probation for five or six years now,” Wilkins said. “I lost my kids, didn’t have a job, didn’t have a house didn’t have anything.”

They say the program turned it all around.

Drug Court is lead by a number of leaders in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, including the Community Services Board and members of local court systems.

“Drug Court addresses the community’s most at-risk individuals for substance abuse disorders and by giving them this opportunity they can transform their lives to become a member of the community, a productive member of the community, a productive part of their families once again,” Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said.

Participants go through a year of treatment, court hearings, counseling and much more.

Graduates of the program not only stay out of prison, but get a chance to rebuild their lives.

Dwayne Ross used drugs for more than 40 years. Now after completing Drug Court, he is working to support and counsel others.

“I would just tell the next person, hey man you can do it,” Ross explained. “It works I mean you can only get out what you put in.”

Anthony Murrow spent 22 months in the program and welcomed a baby boy along the way.

The graduates say Drug Court put them on a new path and anyone given the chance should take it.

“Life comes together if you put yourself on the right path, life comes to you don’t have to go out looking for it everything will come around,” Murrow said.

