Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs with HPD says they believe easing pandemic guidelines are a contributing factor.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officers are continuing to watch for drunk drivers in Harrisonburg.

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has seen DUI arrests more than double over the last few weeks.

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs with HPD says the department had five DUI arrests in the month of May, 12 in June, and as of July 10th, they have already seen seven arrests.

Grubbs says a few of the DUI arrests contributed to crashes in the city, one of which was a hit-and-run.

“It really does affect your motor skills and course it leads to accidents on the road. We don’t want people to get killed or injured, so we really want you to be safe and not drink and drive,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs says they believe easing pandemic guidelines are a contributing factor.

“With everything open people have been cooped up for a year so people really do want to get out and enjoy themselves, which is understandable but we want you to be safe while doing it,” Grubbs said.

He wants to remind the community to always have a designated driver or another safe ride home.

