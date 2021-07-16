Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Lord Fairfax Health District has announced it is investigating and testing water from the Bethel Road, Strasburg area of the Shenandoah River after reports of algae bloom along the North Fork.
Experts say algae can be harmful to pets and people. Until testing is complete it is recommended that no one swim in this area.
Health officials also ask that you avoid scummy water, stay on top of it in boats, canoes and kayaks, and avoid tubing in the area.
