Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Lord Fairfax Health District has announced it is investigating and testing water from the Bethel Road, Strasburg area of the Shenandoah River after reports of algae bloom along the North Fork.

Experts say algae can be harmful to pets and people. Until testing is complete it is recommended that no one swim in this area.

Health officials also ask that you avoid scummy water, stay on top of it in boats, canoes and kayaks, and avoid tubing in the area.

The Lord Fairfax Health District has issued an advisory after a report of algae bloom in the North Fork. (Lord Fairfax Health District (WHSV))

