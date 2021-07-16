Major flooding in Europe leads to more than 100 deaths
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Search and rescue efforts are underway in Germany, Belgium after massive flash floods tore through the region. Officials say at least 100 people have been killed and hundreds more are still missing.
Devastating scenes across western europe from the region’s worst flooding in decades.
Days of torrential rain causing flash floods. In fact many areas picked up close to two months of rainfall, in just two days. This is about 3″-6″ of rain. There have been a few spots that picked up more than 8″ of rain.
Rushing water has been engulfing towns in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, sweeping away cars and destroying homes.
“The rain kept coming, kept coming and throughout the night it kept coming down and woke up to what you see here”
Authorities say at least 100 people are dead and 1300 still missing.
Rescuers are scrambling to reach remote areas cut off by crumbled infrastructure.
“It was dark because there was no light, no power. There were no phone connections”
In one town in Western Germany, debris is overtaking the streets. Windows blasted out in shops. “It just went so fast. We just couldn’t save anything”
One man says water was running so fast, there was no time to save any of his belongings.
The floods overlapping with drought and severe heat in the region. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the White House earlier this week and said in a statement the federal government will assist with rescue efforts in any way possible.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.