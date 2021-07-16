Advertisement

Major flooding in Europe leads to more than 100 deaths

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, 2021 after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.(Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Search and rescue efforts are underway in Germany, Belgium after massive flash floods tore through the region. Officials say at least 100 people have been killed and hundreds more are still missing.

Devastating scenes across western europe from the region’s worst flooding in decades.

Days of torrential rain causing flash floods. In fact many areas picked up close to two months of rainfall, in just two days. This is about 3″-6″ of rain. There have been a few spots that picked up more than 8″ of rain.

Rushing water has been engulfing towns in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, sweeping away cars and destroying homes.

“The rain kept coming, kept coming and throughout the night it kept coming down and woke up to what you see here”

Authorities say at least 100 people are dead and 1300 still missing.

Rescuers are scrambling to reach remote areas cut off by crumbled infrastructure.

“It was dark because there was no light, no power. There were no phone connections”

In one town in Western Germany, debris is overtaking the streets. Windows blasted out in shops. “It just went so fast. We just couldn’t save anything”

One man says water was running so fast, there was no time to save any of his belongings.

The floods overlapping with drought and severe heat in the region. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the White House earlier this week and said in a statement the federal government will assist with rescue efforts in any way possible.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

Shenandoah River
Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing
ABC News
Massive Flooding across Germany and Belgium
Harrisonburg Drug Court holds graduation for several participants
VSP investigates fatal crash in Augusta County