Major flooding in Europe leads to more than 100 deaths

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Search and rescue efforts are underway in Germany, Belgium after massive flash floods tore through the region. Officials say at least 100 people have been killed and hundreds more are still missing.

Devastating scenes across western europe from the region’s worst flooding in decades.

Days of torrential rain causing flash floods. In fact many areas picked up close to two months of rainfall, in just two days. This is about 3″-6″ of rain. There have been a few spots that picked up more than 8″ of rain.

Rushing water has been engulfing towns in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, sweeping away cars and destroying homes.

“The rain kept coming, kept coming and throughout the night it kept coming down and woke up to what you see here”

Authorities say at least 100 people are dead and 1300 still missing.

These photos from @BezRegKoeln show the devastation caused by the torrential rain and #floods in #Germany, which reportedly killed dozens of people

Our thoughts are with everyone affected

Fotos: Rhein-Erft municipality pic.twitter.com/MVLonIGVnb — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 16, 2021

Rescuers are scrambling to reach remote areas cut off by crumbled infrastructure.

“It was dark because there was no light, no power. There were no phone connections”

In one town in Western Germany, debris is overtaking the streets. Windows blasted out in shops. “It just went so fast. We just couldn’t save anything”

Ook in Nederland is er heel wat overlast in de provincie Limburg🇳🇱🌧



De auto's drijven ook daar door de straten (centrum Valkenburg)😶 De extreme wateroverlast is het gevolg van de overstroming van De Geul die het water uit de Ardennen niet aankanpic.twitter.com/diWCxEomM8 — Martijn Peters (@MartijnP_DPG) July 15, 2021

One man says water was running so fast, there was no time to save any of his belongings.

The floods overlapping with drought and severe heat in the region. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the White House earlier this week and said in a statement the federal government will assist with rescue efforts in any way possible.

Massive flooding in western #Germany has left dozens of people dead and caused significant damage#Ahrweiler #Hochwasserkatastrophe #EuropeanUnionC pic.twitter.com/iMCTtfYX6S — European Union Club (@EuropeanUnionC) July 16, 2021

