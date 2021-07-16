Man allegedly strikes victim with hatchet near VCU Seigel Center, RPD investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating reports of a man striking someone with a hatchet on Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

The alleged aggravated assault happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of North Harrison and Broad streets, according to an alert from VCU Police.

The victim, who was identified as a man, said he was injured by a man who struck them in the leg with a hatchet. Police say the victim was not able to give a description of the perpetrator or describe which direction he headed after the incident.

According to a release from Richmond police, the victim transported himself to the hospital and had lacerations from the assault.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation, and say they have increased police presence in the area.

