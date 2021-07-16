Advertisement

Richmond fatal drug overdoses jump 150% over last year

By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is dealing with a drug overdose crisis and has been since at least 2007. And in the past year, deadly overdoses have skyrocketed by 150%.

In 2019, there were 60 fatal opioid overdoses reported in Richmond. In 2020, that figure increased to 155 fatal opioid overdoses.

“They are taking it in large amounts and it’s killing people. It’s truly killing people and it’s a concern for everybody,” said Capt. Ronnie Armstead, Richmond Police Dept.

Richmond police have taken to social media to shine a light on the struggle with a video about the crisis. Non-fatal overdoses are also on the rise in Richmond, jumping 50% between 2019 and 2020.

City health officials say they are seeing the same story over and over where someone gets hooked on pain killers, then it turns into heroin or Fentanyl, which is a drug that can easily cause an overdose. The pandemic is also playing its part by taking away important personal connections.

“You take that away and we’re left with our own thoughts, traumas, depressions and that makes it more difficult to maintain your sobriety,” said Courtney Nunnally, RHHD peer recovery specialist.

Eight years clean and not looking back, Courtney Nunnally knows firsthand the dangers of a drug overdose.

“At least it’s not heroin, you know? I’m not out running the streets and getting heroin. Until it was heroin. And that’s when things changed drastically,” said Nunnally.

Now, she’s a peer recovery specialist with Richmond Health. The health department working with police and others to follow up on overdose calls, even hitting the streets to reach people struggling and stopping them from becoming the next statistic in this fight.

“It’s tough, but you know if we can help one person, we’re helping more than we’re going to help before,” said Nunnally.

Police and health officials are begging members of the public to have someone nearby trained to use Narcan if they choose to use.

Those suffering from addiction can find resources from RHHD at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Staunton City Schools.
Staunton City Schools receives feedback on how to use American Rescue Plan funds
Gov. Northam announces expanded broadband access with an additional $700 million in funding....
Gov. Northam promises statewide broadband access by 2024
An EF-3 tornado left ten miles of destruction
Rebuilding From Disaster: Fultondale Tornado