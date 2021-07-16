Some Valley police departments dealing with understaffing

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As staffing issues continue across the country, police departments are feeling the impact too. Some here in the Valley are struggling to find officers.

“Staffing is one of the number one issues of every department across Virginia, as well as the country,” said Andy McNally, the executive director of the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy.

Valley police departments like Harrisonburg, Timberville, and Grottoes are looking to hire more officers, but filling those positions can be difficult in small towns.

“I’m not getting very many applications, I’m getting verbal interest but it’s not bearing fruit in resumes so to speak,” said Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd.

The town has been searching for a new officer for two weeks now and the problems they are having are happening across the field.

“A lot of agencies called us in June and said we’re looking for ten people, but they may have only sent five, so I don’t know if the applicants weren’t there, but that just shows the amount of people that they’re still down,” said Andy McNally.

McNally said the academy has not seen a decrease in the size of their classes but that they have heard from departments across the area that are facing understaffing. Recruits are brought to the academy after being hired by a police department.

Small departments like Timberville depend on part-time officers, so being down just one person on patrol can create big problems.

“Essentially what happens is by having an officer down, that causes me to lose coverage. I have less than 24-hour coverage,” said Chief Dodd.

Dodd thinks part of the issue is the misconceptions many officers have about small town departments.

“Rumors and reputations about all small departments, that you can’t write the wrong person a ticket and all these things, so it’s an extra challenge for the small departments because there is that prejudice for lack of a better term,” said Dodd.

Dodd is facing an additional challenge in hiring a new officer, as he needs someone with some experience because the department can’t afford to put someone through the academy.

The deadline to apply for the Timberville position is Monday, July 19.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.