Staying hot to end the week

**For the rest of the work week, we are not expecting any widespread rain events. With this kind of pattern, you could pick up to 1″ or more of rain if a storm rolls over your location. For others, likely not seeing a drop of rain. These are spotty in nature and not everyone will see a storm each day. Download the WHSV Weather App for alerts or follow along with radar. Storms through Saturday will be more hit and miss in coverage which is typical in the summer.**

FRIDAY: Warm & muggy to start the day with temperatures rising in the 80s quickly. Hazy sunshine for the day and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a few pop up afternoon storms. Coverage will be very limited and many will stay dry. Where we have storms expect slow moving storms and locally heavy rainfall. A few isolated storms into the evening but coverage will be very limited.

A warm and very pleasant evening ahead with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and warm for the night. Overnight staying warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: A slow-moving cold front will get close to the area as we go late in the day today. Sunshine for a good part of the day and then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Very warm and slightly more humid today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Though the front will be fairly well-removed from our region today, we’ll still see some waves of energy being thrown our way. This will fire up scattered showers and storms this afternoon, so expecting a bit more coverage than the past two days, but still not everyone seeing a storm today. There is an isolated severe risk this afternoon, with the greatest risk being high winds and heavy rain. A few storms will continue into the evening. Outdoor afternoon & evening plans will not be total washouts, but you’ll certainly want to be prepared to quickly get indoors should storms approach your area. Otherwise warm and muggy with temperatures slipping into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the night and an isolated shower with the cold front moving closer. Staying warm for the night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm in the morning as temperatures begin in the 70s. With a front moving into the region this will keep us generally cloudy and bring in a few rounds of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s and it will still be warm and humid. Expect scattered on and off showers and few storms in the forecast for the day today. A few showers lingering into the evening and overnight as the cold front slowly pushes its way through the region. This will all depend on the timing of the front in how quickly it moves. Staying warm and humid for the night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy again for the day. More clouds than sunshine with temperatures in the 70s early. Still some uncertainty about how quickly the front pushes through the region, but expect at least a few spotty showers to linger today with an upper level piece of energy swinging through behind the front. Highs in the low to mid 80s and then fluctuating and dropping with the rain. Partial clearing later in the evening. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm yet pleasant start with temperatures rising in the 70s. A good amount of sunshine today and staying warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not as humid today, so even though it will be quite warm, it will feel rather comfortable for the afternoon as opposed to muggy. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, becoming warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90. Still not very humid, so it will just be hot without too much of the mugginess once again. We’ll turn more mild in the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Turning a little bit hotter today. We start out with temperatures in the 60s and quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

