Advertisement

USDA reviewing standard for “Product of the USA” labels

By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Trade Commission announced this month they will be strengthening its enforcement on the “Made in the USA” standard. The USDA is following suit by reviewing its labels as well.

“A product can be raised and can actually be slaughtered in another country, then brought into the United States, they just make one simple cut or one simple thing to that product, and they can label it a “Product of the USA,” Bradley Dunsmore, President of the Augusta County Farm Bureau, explained.

Meat packers and processors bring in meat from other parts of the world because it is cheaper, but that also can mean the quality is not as good.

“All it does is it hurts the U.S. farmer because people end up with an inferior product than what they were expecting there, and it hurts our reputation in the world market place that we’ve worked so hard to build ourselves as the best beef,” Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore adds that being more transparent with the labeling will force packers to use true, American beef, pay more for it and give business to our local farmers.

You can also help local farmers by buying directly from them.

“If you are in one of the larger grocery stores where you’re going to get into the “Product of the U.S. labeling, taking a closer look at that overall label. There’s some labels there that will actually tell you where the beef was grown and where it’s coming from,” Dunsmore said.

He expects changes to come within the next 6 to 12 months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.
The Valley addresses affordable housing shortage with $2 million grant
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Ben Cline
Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans
Shenandoah River
Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing