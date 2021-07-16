Advertisement

The Valley addresses affordable housing shortage with $2 million grant

The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.
The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Low Income Housing Coalition reported Thursday, July 16 that there is no state, county or city in the country where a full-time minimum wage worker can afford a two-bedroom rental.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is addressing that locally.

They applied for a three-year grant in May which would provide affordable housing throughout the district. Tuesday, July 13, they found out the $2 million to go toward new housing options, the commission announced in a news release.

This grant marks the first time Virginia Housing will directly fund housing production.

CSPDC Deputy Director, Elizabeth McCarty, says they recognize the lack of affordably housing options in the Valley, but a solution is on the way.

McCarty said they’re in the planning process, and they’ll bring “everyone together to identify the needs and then solutions to address affordable housing.”

The grant funds some new housing options, along with remodeling other structures.

“Our partners can do this through new construction, rehabilitation of existing vacant units, or reusing mixed-used projects,” said McCarty.

These units will be for any person or family who has an income of less than 80% than the average median income for the area.

McCarty says the group is just in planning stages, and construction should begin in year two or three. They don’t know where the units will be, but they’re working to evaluate what areas need affordably housing the most.

The grant requires 20 units. “We hope it’s more than that, or at least on the way,” said McCarty.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Ben Cline
Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans
Shenandoah River
Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing
Ralph Northam (FILE)
Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again