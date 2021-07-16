Advertisement

Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced it will pay off all account balances for students impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VSU will pay off balances owed to the university for students who attended during all 2020 semesters and the spring 2021 semester, per an announcement from the university on Friday.

“We care about our students and their academic success and want to provide them the privilege of moving forward with a zero balance,” says Donald Palm, the provost and senior vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. “We believe that relieving them from these balances will provide much-needed relief that will allow our scholars to focus more intently on their academics and degree completion.”

The university said it will finance the payoffs using CARES Act funds for all balances acquired after March 13, 2020. The initiative does not apply to loans from outside organizations.

Non-degree, noncredit, undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, continuing education, undocumented and international and alumni students are all included in the payoffs.

The account balances are not limited to tuition, fees, room and board. A full list of frequently asked questions and answers can be found at this link.

Anyone with questions can call 804-524-5506 or email bursar@vsu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

USDA reviewing standard for “Product of the USA” labels
The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.
The Valley addresses affordable housing shortage with $2 million grant
Ben Cline
Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans
Shenandoah River
Lord Fairfax Health District issues safety advisory for North Fork Shenandoah River Testing