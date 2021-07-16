VSP investigates fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:53 a.m. Thursday, July 15 in the 400 block of Little Calf Pasture Highway and Route 42 in the community of Swoope.

VSP says a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 42 when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The pickup truck then struck a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old James H. Barker of Staunton, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

