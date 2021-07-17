Advertisement

Body found in Stuarts Draft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) on July 16 and July 17 to search in the Stuarts Draft area for Malcolm Sipe.

Sipe was last seen leaving his home on July 5.

Shortly after 11 on Saturday, a search team found human remains in a field off the 500 block of Draft Ave. in Stuarts Draft.

Investigators from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and contacted the medical examiner’s office out of Roanoke.

“We cannot confirm the Identity of the person found at the scene, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report. In all likelihood, the search for Malcolm Sipe is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community”, said Sheriff Donald Smith.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about the recent disappearance of Malcolm Sipe are still asked to contact Investigator Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

