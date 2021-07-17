Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
VSP investigates fatal crash in Augusta County
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
The lawn party will run through Saturday.
Bridgewater Lawn Party is back in action
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,352 from last Friday

Latest News

Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 16
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 16
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed Florida building
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Overnight Forecast 7/16/2021
Overnight Forecast 7/16/2021