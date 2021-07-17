Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 16
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores and highlights from Friday, July 16.
Valley Baseball League
Staunton 5, Waynesboro 2
Charlottesville 11, Harrisonburg 1
New Market 5, Woodstock 4
Front Royal 5, Strasburg 0
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 9, Grottoes 0
Clover Hill 7, Bridgewater 4
LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 16)
Valley Baseball League
North Division
1. Strasburg - 24-12 Overall
2. Woodstock - 22-14 Overall (2.0 GB)
3. New Market - 19-18 Overall (5.5 GB)
4. Winchester - 15-17 Overall (7.0 GB)
5. Front Royal - 15-20 Overall (8.5 GB)
6. Purcellville - 9-24 Overall (13.5 GB)
South Division
1. Charlottesville - 26-9 Overall
2. Harrisonburg - 17-17 Overall (8.5 GB)
3. Waynesboro - 17-19 Overall (9.5 GB)
4. Staunton - 17-19 Overall (9.5 GB)
5. Covington - 10-20 Overall (14.0 GB) -- Remainder of Covington’s season canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Rockingham County Baseball League
1. New Market - 12-4 Overall
t2. Montezuma - 10-6 Overall (2.0 GB)
t2. Clover Hill - 10-6 Overall (2. GB)
4. Stuarts Draft - 9-7 Overall (3.0 GB)
5. Grottoes - 9-8 Overall (3.5 GB)
6. Broadway - 8-8 Overall (4.0 GB)
7. Bridgewater - 4-12 Overall (8.0 GB)
8. Elkton - 3-14 Overall (9.5 GB)
