Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores and highlights from Friday, July 16.

Valley Baseball League

Staunton 5, Waynesboro 2

Charlottesville 11, Harrisonburg 1

New Market 5, Woodstock 4

Front Royal 5, Strasburg 0

Rockingham County Baseball League

Montezuma 9, Grottoes 0

Clover Hill 7, Bridgewater 4

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 16)

Valley Baseball League

North Division

1. Strasburg - 24-12 Overall

2. Woodstock - 22-14 Overall (2.0 GB)

3. New Market - 19-18 Overall (5.5 GB)

4. Winchester - 15-17 Overall (7.0 GB)

5. Front Royal - 15-20 Overall (8.5 GB)

6. Purcellville - 9-24 Overall (13.5 GB)

South Division

1. Charlottesville - 26-9 Overall

2. Harrisonburg - 17-17 Overall (8.5 GB)

3. Waynesboro - 17-19 Overall (9.5 GB)

4. Staunton - 17-19 Overall (9.5 GB)

5. Covington - 10-20 Overall (14.0 GB) -- Remainder of Covington’s season canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Rockingham County Baseball League

1. New Market - 12-4 Overall

t2. Montezuma - 10-6 Overall (2.0 GB)

t2. Clover Hill - 10-6 Overall (2. GB)

4. Stuarts Draft - 9-7 Overall (3.0 GB)

5. Grottoes - 9-8 Overall (3.5 GB)

6. Broadway - 8-8 Overall (4.0 GB)

7. Bridgewater - 4-12 Overall (8.0 GB)

8. Elkton - 3-14 Overall (9.5 GB)

