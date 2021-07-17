Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks of Christmas in July campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its week-long Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday with a goal of raising $15,000 over the next week.

Around 200 Salvation Army volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside six locations in the area including: Martins, Kroger, the Shenandoah Heritage Market, the Dayton market, and the Food Lions in Elkton and Timberville.

The Salvation Army says the money it collects will go a long way toward helping those in need during the summer season.

“It helps us one to be able to provide emergency shelter for the people around our community who need some housing and shelter, and two to continue supplementing, providing utilities and services and food for our community and those who are in need,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army.

The campaign will run until Saturday July 24, you can also donate by mail or online here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.