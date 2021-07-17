Advertisement

Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks of Christmas in July campaign

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its week-long Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday with a goal of raising $15,000 over the next week.

Around 200 Salvation Army volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside six locations in the area including: Martins, Kroger, the Shenandoah Heritage Market, the Dayton market, and the Food Lions in Elkton and Timberville.

The Salvation Army says the money it collects will go a long way toward helping those in need during the summer season.

“It helps us one to be able to provide emergency shelter for the people around our community who need some housing and shelter, and two to continue supplementing, providing utilities and services and food for our community and those who are in need,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army.

The campaign will run until Saturday July 24, you can also donate by mail or online here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Stuarts Draft
A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
VSP investigates fatal crash in Augusta County
20-year-old baseball player Eli Lam meets first responders who cared for him when he was in a...
20-year-old Grottoes baseball player meets first responders who saved him after car crash
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man

Latest News

Every Saturday morning from April to October members of the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition...
SVBC volunteers continue to expand Massanutten trail system
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Virginia Tech says it was targeted in 2 recent cyberattacks
Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/17/2021