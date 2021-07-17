SVBC volunteers continue to expand Massanutten trail system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Every Saturday morning from April to October members of the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition head out to Massanutten mountain to expand and create multipurpose recreation trails for the community.

“Overall since this has been started, there’s 32 plus miles of trails out here and most of them have been built by the bike coalition,” said Dusty Burchnall, and SVBC member and one of the work crew leaders.

For five years, Burchnall has spent his Saturday mornings working on trails on Massanutten mountain. He is part of a team of volunteers dedicated to continually improving and creating the trails.

“We have sort of a core crew that shows up every Saturday and then we have a bunch of people that kind of sprinkle in here and there and it’s super fun to be a part of a community that does this stuff together and it’s super empowering,” said Burchnall.

Crews can vary anywhere from three people to 15.

The trails are on Massanutten resort property. Non-guests and residents who would normally have to pay to access them, can get free access for helping the work crews.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s good exercise, great fresh air and just two sessions Thursday nights we’re here and Saturday mornings we’re here, gets you a pass to use this whole area for a year,” said Karl Waizecker, an SVBC member and the other work crew leader.

The core crew has grown close over the years, and those who only join from time to time say it’s a great working atmosphere.

“It’s a great community to be a part of out here, I get to come out here and bike on these trails so I feel a little bit of responsibility to come out and actually help build them as well,” said Reid Putney, an SVBC who has been working from time to time with the crew for a little over a year.

Currently, the crew is working on what will be a nearly one mile trail that will connect two others, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ll have two, hopefully three new trails this year, we opened two new trails last year, and we need help but more importantly we want people to come out and use the trails,” said Dusty Burchnall.

Anyone interested in joining the crew can connect with them here.

