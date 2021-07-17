Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is warning inmates to be cautious about responding to surveys they may have received in the mail.

The mail looks like it is from a news station, but VADOC has not been able to confirm that.

Anything inmates put on the survey could be used against them in a court of law.

VADOC is reminding inmates they do not have to reply to the survey, if they don’t want to take the chance of the information they share being made public.

VADOC has a Human Research Review Committee (HSRRC) to protect inmates from negative consequences of participating in surveys and research. All surveys and research involving inmates are supposed to go through the HSRRC for approval first. These surveys didn’t go through the process.

Any research that has been approved will include a written informed consent thoroughly explaining to inmates what the project is, any risks or benefits, a requirement that the information be confidential, and acknowledgement that inmates do not need to participate in the project.

This survey does not come with any guarantee of confidentiality.

