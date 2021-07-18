Advertisement

Massive Virginia solar plant up and running

(whsv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A massive Virginia solar plant that drew a flood of opposition when it was first proposed is now more than half completed and sending electricity into the power grid.

The Free Lance-Star reports the first phases of the Spotsylvania Solar Center are generating 259 megawatts each day, providing power for some of the companies that bought the rights to the energy.

The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall. The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Stuarts Draft
20-year-old baseball player Eli Lam meets first responders who cared for him when he was in a...
20-year-old Grottoes baseball player meets first responders who saved him after car crash
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
As staffing issues continue across the country police departments are feeling the impact too,...
Some Valley police departments dealing with understaffing

Latest News

Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
The deer tick is also known as the black-legged tick. (Source: CDC)
West Virginia animal hospital treating dozens of dogs with Lyme disease
Every Saturday morning from April to October members of the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition...
SVBC volunteers continue to expand Massanutten trail system