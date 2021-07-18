Advertisement

Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

